Petre Daea - nominated by PSD for position of Minister of Agriculture (sources)

The National Political Council of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) voted, on Wednesday, in a sitting, for the nomination of Petre Daea as Minister of Agriculture, political sources specified for AGERPRES.

On June 28, the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies adopted the draft decision for lifting the immunity of PSD deputy Adrian Chesnoiu, with 251 votes 'in favour' and 25 'against'.On June 23, the Prosecutor General sent to the Chamber of Deputies a report by the National Anti-Corruption Authority (DNA) requesting the criminal investigation of Adrian Chesnoiu, then Agriculture Minister. Subsequently, Chesnoiu announced that he was stepping down as the agriculture minister and suspending himself from PSD.