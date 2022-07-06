 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Petre Daea - nominated by PSD for position of Minister of Agriculture (sources)

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Petre Daea

The National Political Council of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) voted, on Wednesday, in a sitting, for the nomination of Petre Daea as Minister of Agriculture, political sources specified for AGERPRES.

On June 28, the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies adopted the draft decision for lifting the immunity of PSD deputy Adrian Chesnoiu, with 251 votes 'in favour' and 25 'against'.

On June 23, the Prosecutor General sent to the Chamber of Deputies a report by the National Anti-Corruption Authority (DNA) requesting the criminal investigation of Adrian Chesnoiu, then Agriculture Minister. Subsequently, Chesnoiu announced that he was stepping down as the agriculture minister and suspending himself from PSD.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.