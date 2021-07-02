Petromidia blast / Two burn victims to be transferred to Floreasca Hospital

Two burn victims in the explosion at Petromidia Refinery on Friday will be transferred from the Constanta County Emergency Clinical Hospital to the Bucharest Emergency Clinical Hospital (Floreasca), according to Health Minister Ioana Mihaila.

"The Emergency Operational Centre with the Ministry of Health has informed me that two burn victims in the explosion at the Petromidia Refinery will be transferred from the Constanta County Emergency Clinical Hospital to the Floreasca Emergency Clinical Hospital in Bucharest. According to first examinations at the Constanta County Emergency Clinical Hospital, there are two people aged approximately 50 years, one person with second-degree burns on 40% of the body and one person with second-degree burns on 35% of the body," the minister wrote on Facebook.

So far, two other victims have received care at the Emergency Reception Unit of the Constanta County Emergency Clinical Hospital for injuries, and one refused being taken to the hospital, wrote Mihail, Agerpres informs..