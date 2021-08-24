Petronela Budai, gold and silver medalist in European Youth and U15 Weightlifting Championships in Poland

The Romanian athlete Petronela Budai conquered a gold and a silver medal within the 71 kg category, on Monday evening, at the European Youth and Under-15 Weightlifting Championships in Ciechanow (Poland), according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Weightlifting Federation (FRH).

Budai (CS Botosani), component of CNOPJ Botosani, achieved the gold in the clean and jerk, with 100 kg, and the silver in total, with 173 kg, while occupying the fourth place in the snatch style, with 73 kg.

Lavinia Vinteleriu won three silver medals in the 49 kg. category.Romania took part with only two female athletes in the Poland European Weightlifting Championships.The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) imposed in June a one year suspension for the Romanian Weightlifting Federation "because of several violations of the anti-doping regulation", sanction which deprived the Romanian weightlifters of taking part in the Olympic Games in Tokyo (July 23 - August 8).Despite being suspended, FRH has the right to take part in events that are not under the IWF aegis, among which is the competition in Poland.