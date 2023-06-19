Phishing/scam attacks targeting Transelectrica company

The National Cyber Security Directorate draws attention to a phishing/scam campaign targeting the Transelectrica company.

"The DNSC team brings to your attention a new wave of phishing/scam attacks propagated via text message to users in Romania. The campaign impersonates the Transelectrica company and uses the scenario of disconnection of services for non-payment. Once the potential victim accesses the link out of curiosity, is redirected to a phishing site that asks for and collects sensitive data (personal and card), which the attackers end up in. Although it contains visual identity elements corresponding to Transelectrica, it is obvious that we are not on an official communication channel for the company in question, if we read the domain name of the website to which we are sent (ithmeony[.]space)," the DNSC specialists warn on the institution's Facebook page.

They signal that the text of the message is one that does not fully respect the rigors of the Romanian language, a sign that it would have been automatically translated from another language, without being adapted.

At the same time, cyber security experts recommend: always check the source of the messages, before taking an action that could put your data at risk; when you are not sure that you should have received a message, check its transmission by the sender on alternative communication channels; avoid accessing links from such unknown or dubious sources and check them with a security solution when in doubt; do not provide personal data, authentication data or financial data upon request, after accessing such links; if you have inadvertently provided card details, it is important to notify the bank immediately. If money has been stolen from your account, file a complaint with the Police (online or at the nearest department).