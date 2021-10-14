Phone call between Acting HealthMin Cseke Attila, European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides

The Acting Minister of Health, Cseke Attila, had a phone call on Thursday with Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, the European Commission's official offering the Commission's support to our country's health system.

According to the Ministry of Health, the two officials discussed topics of interest for consolidating the response and resilience of the EU to the health crisis determined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, has offered the support of the European Commission for the Romanian health system," the quoted source specifies.

The Acting Minister of Health, Cseke Attila, informed the European Commissioner about the epidemiological situation nationwide, but also about the existing problems in supplying hospitals with medicine and in increasing the necessary capacity to ensure medical assistance in ICU sections for patients with SARS-CoV-2.