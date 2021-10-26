 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PHOTO: All-night vigil for St Demetrius the Myrrh-gusher of Thessalonica on the Hill of the Patriarchate – 2021

basilica.ro
varlaam mucenic dimitrie dealul patriarhiei

His Grace Bishop Varlaam of Ploiești officiated the all-night vigil in honour of Great Martyr Demetrius the Myrrh-gusher, on Hill of the Patriarchate, on Monday, October 25, 2021.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.