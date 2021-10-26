PHOTO: All-night vigil for St Demetrius the Myrrh-gusher of Thessalonica on the Hill of the Patriarchate – 2021

His Grace Bishop Varlaam of Ploiești officiated the all-night vigil in honour of Great Martyr Demetrius the Myrrh-gusher, on Hill of the Patriarchate, on Monday, October 25, 2021.
His Grace Bishop Varlaam of Ploiești officiated the all-night vigil in honour of Great Martyr Demetrius the Myrrh-gusher, on Hill of the Patriarchate, on Monday, October 25, 2021.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!