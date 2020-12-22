 
     
Photographs - document from AGERPRES archive, in the "Romanian Revolution of December 1989 - 31 years" exhibition

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
revolutie comemorari

Photographs from the AGERPRES archive, photos taken during the December 1989 Revolution, were displayed, on Tuesday, in the exhibition titled "Romanian Revolution of December 1989 - 31 years", hosted in the Hall of Honour of the Palace of Culture in northeastern Iasi.

The exhibition illustrates the events from Bucharest and western Timisoara, during the period of 17-25 December 1989 and is organised by the National News Agency "AGERPRES" in collaboration with the Association of Romanian Journalists Everywhere and the "Moldova" National Museum Complex.

"Although it's been 31 years, there are still many unknowns, many to say and many to be reminded of. I am very glad that we managed to organize this event, under exceptional circumstances. I am convinced that the public will enjoy these photographs that AGERPRES has put at their disposal," declared, in a video call from Canada, the chairman of the Association of Romanian Journalists Everywhere, Cristian Bucur.

The exhibition can be visited for free until the 31st of January 2021, by observing the sanitary norms required during this period.

AGERPRES

