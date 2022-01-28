PHOTOS: Works resume at Romania’s National Cathedral after holiday pause

After a pause for the feasts of the Nativity and the Baptism of the Lord, works were resumed on the construction site of the National Cathedral at the beginning of January.

Due to unfavourable weather conditions caused by strong winds and very low temperatures, the works outside the cathedral were temporarily suspended, according to basilica.ro.

At the interior, the teams are doing the plasterwork at the Triumphal Arch, an area located above the soleas, which delimits the Altar dome from the Pantocrator tower.

Works of preparation for applying iconography to the southern apse continue, said the engineer Petre Chiuță, a patriarchal counsellor at the Monuments and Church Construction Department of the Patriarchal Administration.

The Holy Altar’s mosaic iconography is being completed, including the backside of the iconostasis.

Currently, all the scenes and icons of the saints are applied on the altar wall, remaining for the final decorative work to be completed soon.

At the same time, the Nativity scene is being prepared to be applied in the dome of the left apse, on the southern part of the cathedral, iconographer Daniel Codrescu announced.

In 2022, the builders’ efforts will focus on completing the upper part of the cathedral, the exterior plastering works and the tin roof.

Water connections, the architectural ensemble’s sewerage, and electricity connections are also planned for this year.

