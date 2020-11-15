Piatra Neamt fire/Russian Embassy sends condolences to families of victims and wishes injured speedy recovery

The Russian Embassy in Romania sends condolences to the families of the victims of the fire at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

"The Russian Embassy in Romania expresses its sincere condolences to the relatives and close friends of the victims who perished in the fire at the Piatra Neamt Hospital. The diplomatic mission wishes the wounded a speedy recovery," the message posted on Sunday on the Facebook page of the Embassy reads.

Ten people died in the fire that broke out on Saturday evening at the ICU unit of the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, and another seven were seriously injured, including the ICU doctor, who suffered severe burns on about 40pct of his body surface.

AGERPRES .