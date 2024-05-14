Pilgrims from Hungary to Sumuleu Ciuc to be welcomed by Sfantu Gheorghe officials

Pilgrims from Hungary who will participate in the Catholic Pentecost procession in Sumuleu Ciuc at the end of this week will be greeted by the Romanian authorities at the railway station in Sfantu Gheorghe.

According to the City Hall representatives, the special train will arrive in Sfantu Gheorghe station on Friday, May 17, at 19,59 and will stop for about 20 minutes.

"The express train on the Sumuleu - Rapidul Secuiesc route is a special train that runs only once a year, around Pentecost. The train consists of 16 carriages, pulled by a locomotive decorated with the portrait of writer Tamasi Aron. The "Cumulus Express" departs from Szombathely and joins the Szekler Rapid in Budapest, then continues together as the National Pilgrims' Train. Since 2008, these trains have carried more than 18,000 pilgrims and travelled more than 34,000 kilometres in Hungary and Transylvania," says the city hall.

The Catholic pilgrimage on Mount Sumuleu Ciuc is considered the largest in Central and Eastern Europe dedicated to the Virgin Mary, with several hundred thousand people from all over the world participating.