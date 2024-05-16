Places in camps for children with disabilities, supplemented (minister)

Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities Natalia Intotero participated in Bistrira on Thursday in the opening of the 15th edition of the "Innocents Olympics," an event dedicated to children with disabilities, organised by the Inocenti Foundation in the municipal park.

Natalia Intotero took the opportunity to talk to the families of the young people with special needs present at the event and announced the supplementing of places in camps for children with disabilities, urging them to register.

"This year, we have increased the number of places in camps for children and young people - I say special children and young people - so if you are interested in participating in such a camp, at the sea or in the mountains, 2,000 places, contact the General Directorate for Social Assistance and Child Protection, under the County Council, express your desire and a centralisation will be made and will be forwarded to Bucharest," said Intotero.

The minister added that her visit to Bistrita would continue with a meeting with other young people, as part of the "No Barriers" campaign, where they would discuss the danger of drugs, bullying and violence.

Laura Filipoi, the director of the Inocenti Foundation of Bistrita, underlined that the "Innocents Olympics" is an event dedicated to inclusion and tolerance.

About 300 children with special needs from Bistrita-Nasaud county participated in the Olympics, taking part in sports events adapted to their needs, as well as artistic events, so that at the end each participant received a medal.