PM Ciolacu and Senate President Ciuca, on a working visit to Chisinau.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Senate President Nicolae Ciuca will be on Wednesday in Chisinau, on a working visit, told Agerpres.

According to the schedules announced by the Government and the Senate, at 15:00hrs, the two officials will be welcomed by President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu.

Later, at different hours, Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciuca will meet in turn with Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean and President of Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu.

"Romania's Government will remain the guarantor of security and stability of the Republic of Moldova and will further endorse with all force its path toward the accession to the European Union," prime minister Ciolacu stated, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

In the context of the visit, the Romanian prime minister and the President of the Senate in Bucharest will attend a working lunch provided by the prime minister of the Republic of Moldova.

This is the first foreign visit of prime minister Ciolacu after his investiture.