Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

PM Ciolacu congratulates Andrej Plenkovic on confirmation as Prime Minister of Croatia in his third term in office

antena3.ro
marcel ciolacu

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu congratulated Andrej Plenkovic, reconfirmed for the third time as prime minister of Croatia, expressing his conviction that the Romanian-Croatian relationship will be further strengthened, as will relations within the EU and NATO.

"I extend my warm congratulations to Andrej Plenkovic on his third term as prime minister of Croatia. We look forward to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation between Romania and Croatia, as well as our cooperation within the EU and NATO," Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday in a post on the Government's X-page.

Following April's elections in Croatia, PM Andrej Plenkovic's party, the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) won 61 out of the 151 seats in Parliament, significantly above the 42 won by the Social Democratic Party. Andrej Plenkovic has been the prime minister of Croatia since October 2016.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.