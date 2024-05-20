PM Ciolacu congratulates Andrej Plenkovic on confirmation as Prime Minister of Croatia in his third term in office

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu congratulated Andrej Plenkovic, reconfirmed for the third time as prime minister of Croatia, expressing his conviction that the Romanian-Croatian relationship will be further strengthened, as will relations within the EU and NATO.

"I extend my warm congratulations to Andrej Plenkovic on his third term as prime minister of Croatia. We look forward to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation between Romania and Croatia, as well as our cooperation within the EU and NATO," Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday in a post on the Government's X-page.

Following April's elections in Croatia, PM Andrej Plenkovic's party, the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) won 61 out of the 151 seats in Parliament, significantly above the 42 won by the Social Democratic Party. Andrej Plenkovic has been the prime minister of Croatia since October 2016.