PM Ciolacu: Current leadership in Chisinau, only guarantee that Moldova will continue its pro-European path.

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said that the government he is leading and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) unconditionally support the current political leadership in Chisinau as the only guarantee that Moldova will continue its pro-European path, and assured that Romania will continue to support this approach, told Agerpres.

"You know very well, the political support, because, apart from being the Prime Minister of Romania, I am also the leader of the largest party in Romania, which supports, unconditionally, the current leadership of President Maia Sandu, yours, personally. You are the only guarantee that the Republic of Moldova will continue its pro-European path. There is currently no political force in the Republic of Moldova that can guarantee this path and I congratulate you and I say it without any hesitation: your future is in the European Union and we will support this approach together, taking into account all the challenges we have to overcome. I often say: the simple things are within everyone's reach; the complicated things make the difference between statesmen. And I am firmly convinced that together the two of us will make that difference," said Marcel Ciolacu, on Wednesday, in Chisinau, during joint statements with the Moldovan prime minister Dorin Recean.

He added that the current challenges must be tackled jointly.

He stressed that particular emphasis should be placed on the further development of bilateral economic relations.

The Romanian prime minister added that the governments in Bucharest and Chisinau must face together the challenges generated by the war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine, announcing that funds for the development of infrastructure projects in the Republic of Moldova will be unblocked at a future government meeting.

"Moreover, we have the obligation, although the totally unfair and unjust war started by a dictator, Vladimir Putin, against a sovereign state will continue, to face these challenges together. And to find the best solutions together so that the citizens we represent see an increase in living standards, an increase in infrastructure, an increase in daily living. I am immensely glad that we have managed to complete and you have managed to come up with projects especially for the local authorities. I guarantee you, not tomorrow in the first government meeting, but in the next government meeting, money will be unbocked for projects concerning drinking water, sewage, specific projects to support the village of the Republic of Moldova to be a European village. Romania has gone through this stage and still has investments to make through the operational programmes, through the POIM," said Ciolacu.

Along the same lines, he stressed the need to develop a common mechanism that will lead to an increase in the dynamics of the implementation of these projects.