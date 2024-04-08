Subscription modal logo Premium

PM Ciolacu declines USR invitation to attend prime minister's question time at the Senate

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu has declined the invitation to participate in the PM's question time in the Senate plenary on Monday at 15:00, at the proposal of the Save Romania Union (USR) group.

According to a document sent to the Senate by the head of the prime minister's Chancellery, Mihai Ghigiu, prime minister Ciolacu cannot attend the sitting because "he has political and governmental activities scheduled that cannot be postponed".

The Senate's Standing Bureau rejected, on Monday, by vote, USR's proposal to invite Finance minister Marcel Bolos and Education minister Ligia Deca to attend the Government question time in the Senate's plenary on April 16 and April 30 respectively.A

