PM Ciolacu: If having scandal in Parliament is what it takes for pensioners to get higher pensions then be it

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday stated, in the opening of the Government meeting, that if "having scandal in Parliament" is the price he should pay, as Prime Minister, for pensioners to receive their higher pensions on time in January, he'll accept it, "without any hesitation."

"I am glad, first of all, that we have the budget for 2024 voted by the Parliament with almost 300 votes, because the incomes of over 12 million Romanians depend on this budget, incomes that will increase next year. And if having scandal in the Parliament is the price that I need to pay, as prime minister, so that the pensioners receive their increased pensions on time in January, I'll accept it without any hesitation. My task, as prime minister, is to make sure that in 2024 the money from the budget go where they are needed. And this budget guarantees that we will continue to build motorways at the same pace, that we will pay the teachers better, that we will have better medicines and medical services," says Ciolacu.

On Tuesday evening, MPs from the Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) and the Save Romania Union (USR) protested in the Parliament's joint plenary meeting where the draft state budget for 2024 was debated, during the speech of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

The prime minister hardly delivered his speech. During his speech, Ciolacu turned several times towards the presidency, but the protests around the rostrum continued.

USR MPs displayed yellow and red cardboard cubes with messages such as "New taxes," "Record budget for specials."

AUR leader George Simion, who was broadcasting live on his social media page, said he would not leave until teachers' salaries were increased.

Earlier, MP George Simion and Senator Diana Sosoaca had a conflict in the Chamber of Deputies, during which they repeatedly insulted each other.