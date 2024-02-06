PM Ciolacu meets Moldovan deputy PM: Romania will continue to support Chisinau in EU accession negotiation process

Romania will continue to support the Republic of Moldova in its EU accession negotiation process, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said during his meeting with the Moldovan deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, Mihai Poposoi, who is currently paying an working visit to Bucharest.

"I've had an excellent meeting with the deputy PM and minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Moldova. I wish Mihai Popsoi good luck. Romania will continue to support the Republic of Moldova in its accession negotiation process. We are determined to further develop together projects to the benefit of our citizens," Ciolacu said in a post on the Government's X (former Twitter) platform.