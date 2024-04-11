PM Ciolacu, on board Regina Maria frigate: I was impressed by professionalism of crew participating in Sea Shield 24

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu attended, on Thursday, the multinational exercise "Sea Shield 24" on board the Regina Maria frigate, at the end declaring himself impressed by the crew's professionalism, demonstrated during training at sea.

"I was impressed today by the professionalism of the crew of the frigate Regina Maria, demonstrated during the training at sea within the multinational exercise Sea Shield 24! Thank you! You are an example for Romania!," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

More than 2,200 soldiers and 135 maritime and river vessels, aircraft and vehicles participate, between April 8 and 21, in training on the Black Sea, in the coastal area, as well as in the Danube Delta, as part of the multinational exercise Sea Shield 24, in which 12 countries take part: Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Great Britain, the Republic of Moldova, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Turkey and the United States of America.

"More than 2,200 troops and 27 sea-going and riverine vessels, 17 aircraft and 91 vehicles and boats will train in the coastal area of the Black Sea, the Danube River, and Danube Delta in missions to combat illegal activities at sea and inland, maritime and inland control, search and rescue at sea, providing assistance to a ship in distress and ensuring security at the level of critical infrastructure," the Romanian Navy Staff reported on Monday.

The multinational exercise Sea Shield 24 is the most complex event led by the Romanian Navy under the Vice-Amiral Ioan Georgescu Navy Command in the training year 2024, contributing to promoting Romania's initiatives and interests regionally and internationally, as well as to increasing the level of interoperability among the participating forces. At the same time, it is designed to optimise the interinstitutional effort and synchronise Navy planning cycles in co-operation with the other branches.

The first edition of the multinational exercise Sea Shield took place in 2015.