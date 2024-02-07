Subscription modal logo Premium

PM Ciolacu on possible election merger: At the moment there is no political decision

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Marcel Ciolacu

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman, said on Wednesday that so far no political decision has been made on a possible merger of some of the elections scheduled this year.

"At the moment, according to the legislation, things are clear: we have elections for the European Parliament, local elections, round one, general elections, round two. There is no other political decision on a merger of elections. Moreover, there is no discussion under any circumstances about a second round of mergers or a third round of mergers and I give you my word of honour that we have not even talked about that. Perhaps others have spoken or some want to send a message," Prime Minister Ciolacu said in Mioveni.

He added that the matter will be discussed on Thursday in a meeting of the governing coalition.

