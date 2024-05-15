PM Ciolacu on price increases in stores: No economic grounds for such practices

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday in Constanta, when asked about such products that have been reduced in quantity but are sold at the same price as before, that, in his view, there are no economic grounds for such practices.

"The Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Agriculture are coming up with legislative changes. I have also spoken about this with the president of the Competition Council, to see what steps can be taken with these prices, which, in my view, have no economic grounds.

We are speaking of an almost 26pct increase in detergents, for instance. If it weren't for these prices, we would be talking about an even greater drop in inflation," said the head of government, referring to the price increases.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu participated in Constanta, on Wednesday, in the event "DP WORLD-20 years of efficiency and innovation in Romania" and in the opertionalising of the new port infrastructure investment within the National Company of the Administration of the Constanta Seaport.