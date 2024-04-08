Subscription modal logo Premium

PM Ciolacu: Serbanescu was one of the most esteemed and valuable Romanian economists

ciolacu guvern

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Monday sent a message of condolences on the death of economist Ilie Serbanescu, saying that he was one of the most esteemed and valuable Romanian economists.

"Ilie Serbanescu was one of the most esteemed and valuable Romanian economists, a true statesman, a man with a vision, who always wanted the best for the country. May God rest him in peace!" the prime minister wrote in a social media post.

Economist Ilie Serbanescu died at the age of 81. He is a graduate of the Bucharest School of Economic Studies (ASE), then, in 1978, he became a doctor in economics.

He is author of "Transnational Corporations" (1978), "Terra: a portrait in black and white" (1980), "Economic reform in Romania: half measures double social costs" (1994), "Manifesto of the immobilist party" (1996), as well as over 1,500 articles and studies on the post-December 1989 reform in Romania.

He published analytical articles for economic and financial newspapers.

Serbanescu was minister of reform, chairman of the Council for Reform, in the reshuffled Ciorbea Cabinet (December 5, 1997 - April 17, 1998)

