PM Ciolacu: State control ordered at all elderly care homes

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Wednesday that a state control was ordered at all nursing homes.

"I discussed with two ministers, I think that a state control at all the elderly care homes is needed, it has already been ordered," Ciolacu said in Berlin, where he is on a working visit.

A number of 56 severely abused elderly found living in inhumane conditions in three nursing homes in Voluntari - on the outskirts of Bucharest, were taken on Tuesday by Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service crews to hospitals to receive medical care.

Anti-organised crime prosecutors and police rescued on Tuesday more than 100 abused elderly, after performing searches at several nursing homes, where the elderly, many with disabilities, were beaten, starved and put to forced labor.

"Fortunately, only four people required continued treatment in a hospital and remained hospitalized," said police captain Bogdan Toma from the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

According to the investigators, two crime rings were allegedly established in November 2020 in Ilfov County, with the aim of exploiting people with disabilities or in vulnerable situations. They were subjected to inhumane or degrading treatments and forced into unpaid work through coercion and physical violence.

Prosecutors with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism requested on Wednesday pre-trial arrest for 24 people involved in the exploitation of the disabled elderly from the three nursing homes in Voluntari. AGERPRES