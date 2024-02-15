PM Ciolacu voices gov't's willingness to contribute to restoration of Statue of St. Peter on Trajan's Column

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, in a meeting with Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, conveyed on Wednesday the willingness of the Romanian Government to contribute financially to the restoration of the Statue of St. Peter on Trajan's Column, reads a Goverment press release, told Agerpres.

"Evoking, at the same time, the symbolic weight of some of the monuments in the centre of Rome, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu voiced the willingness of the Romanian Government to contribute financially to the restoration of the Statue of St. Peter on Trajan's Column, an emblematic monument that illustrates the deep historical ties between Romania and Italy," the press release said.

Also, during the discussions with Mayor Gualtieri, Prime Minister Ciolacu pointed out that "Romanians represent the largest community of foreigners in Italy, they are European citizens, well integrated, who want to preserve their spiritual ties with their country of origin," and one of their expectations is to have their own Orthodox cathedral in Rome.

"During the discussions, the prime minister underlined the upward evolution of the Romanian-Italian relation in the past year, as well as the excellent integration of the Romanian community in Italy, also facilitated by the efforts of the Italian authorities. In the discussion held with the mayor of the Italian capital, the Romanian PM also conveyed to him some of the expectations of the Romanian community in Italy, including that of having its own Orthodox cathedral in Rome," reads the Government press release.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu began a two-day working visit to the Italian Republic on Wednesday, where he will participate in the third joint meeting of the Romanian and Italian governments, organised 13 years after the previous intergovernmental summit.