PM Ciolacu: We will increase the minimum salary so that no one loses anything

The minimum salary will increase in Romania, for this is a mechanism by which we are trying to keep the workers in the country, said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, told Agerpres.

His statement came in response to a question related to the possible timing of an increase in salaries raised by one of the journalists gathers for his visit on Friday to the Olympic Sports Complex in Izvorani.

"For instance, in Germany, last year, the minimum salary increased three times. It is a mechanism by which you keep your workers in the country. (...) If part of the facilities will be removed, for example in construction, the discussions are very clear that we will increase the minimum wage, so that... It is your right to give breaking news that Ciolacu cuts wages... But he doesn't. And that's exactly why we will increase the minimum salary, so that no one loses part of their salary," declared Marcel Ciolacu.

On Friday, the Prime Minister participated in the ceremony dedicated to the athletes who won medals in the international sports competitions (European Games and Special Olympics) and also in the swearing in ceremony of the athletes and coaches who are part of the team that will represent Romania at the European Youth Olympic Festival.