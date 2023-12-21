 
     
PM Ciolacu: Well over 100 kilometres of new motorways and expressways will be inaugurated next year

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu voiced his conviction that well over 100 kilometres of new motorways and expressways will be inaugurated next year, given the pace at which this government is working on transport.

"We have eight or nine infrastructure projects on the agenda today: motorways, bypasses and railway electrification. This shows the pace at which this government is working on transport. At the end of this week, a new motorway - Chetani-Campia Turzii - and lot 3 of the Pitesti-Craiova Express Road will be opened. I have recently visited both sites with Minister Grindeanu. I am certain that next year there will be well over 100 new kilometres of motorways and expressways inaugurated. That is why, in 2024, transport has a budget almost 30% higher, to deliver according to the expectations of Romanians," Marcel Ciolacu said in the government meeting on Thursday.

