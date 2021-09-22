PM Citu: Allow me to have the discussion regarding compulsory vaccination with the experts

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he must discuss in advance with the experts about the possibility of making vaccination compulsory for certain categories of staff, mentioning that he remains a supporter of the solution for the unvaccinated employees in the health field to pay for their own tests, agerpres reports.

The clarifications were made in the context in which, on Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis stated that the vaccination against COVID-19 will have to become mandatory for certain categories in key areas.

"The proposals must come from experts, they must not come only from us, the politicians. We cannot say compulsory vaccination. After all, we must think about what happens if we make vaccination compulsory in the medical system and there will still be persons who don't want to get vaccinated. What will be the next steps from here? Should we fire that person? What should we do? We must think of all of these steps before making anything compulsory. This is why I supported the testing system since every patient who goes to the hospital gets tested on his/her own money. So it seems normal that the doctors too and the medical staff unless they agree to vaccinate, should get tested at their own expense, in order not to transmit the virus to the patient who got tested at his/her own expense. So allow me to have this discussion about compulsory vaccination with the experts first," Citu said at a press conference held at the Victoria Palace.