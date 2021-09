Prime Minister Florin Citu has approved the release from office of 14 prefects and 28 subprefects.

He mentioned that the subprefects will take over the prefects' responsibilities.

"We are not appointing new prefects or subprefects, there will only be a handover of responsibilities. The offices will remain empty, but the responsibilities will be handed over," the PM told a press statement at the Victoria Palace, Agerpres informs.