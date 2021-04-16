PM Citu: Barna should say if he knew about accusations regarding data of those dead from COVID-19

The Prime Minister Florin Citu requested on Friday, to the Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, to present in the Government sitting if he knew about the existence of certain differences between reported data and real data on people infected with SARS-CoV-2 who died and what measures did he dispatch.

"I am publicly asking the Deputy PM Dan Barna, who is and has been since the beginning of the year the coordinator of the Ministry of Health, to tell us if he knew about these matters and what measures did he take and I am publicly asking him to present it within the Government sitting," Citu told a press conference in northwestern Cluj-Napoca, asked about the statements of the former Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu, according to whom "there are fundamental differences" between the reported numbers and the real ones, regarding the deaths in the COVID hospitals, agerpres.ro confirms.

The Head of the Executive also asked Barna to present a report regarding another accusation made by Vlad Voiculescu, according to whom each "accident" in the health system "was manipulated, was used politically".

"I am telling you that in no Government sitting, until now, has there been a memo in which these accusations be presented, because I would have taken measures. Every time I was supplied with deficiencies in a Ministry I took action, I did not sit around and wait," Florin Citu said.

Asked about the statement of Vlad Voiculescu regarding the existence of a criminal gand in the Health Department, the PM resumed the appeal to Dan Barna to present a situation in this respect.

He added that Dan Barna could present a single report on all three topics.