PM Citu: Gov't Decision for PNRR final form's approval cannot be endorsed by interim government

Prime Minister Florin Citu said that it will not be possible for an interim government to adopt the decision approving "exactly the final form of the PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan]", noting that, in Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, he presented a calendar on the pieces of legislation that would allow the enforcement and implementation of the PNRR.

"PNRR will be tabled to the Council of the European Union, after which a Government Decision should be made to endorse exactly the final form," Florin Citu said Wednesday, in a press conference at the Victoria Palace (gov't's venue), at the end of the Government meeting.

The head of the Executive drew attention that the HG (Government Decision) on the PNRR he had made reference to, cannot be approved by an interim government, Agerpres informs.

"The problem is I don't think the Government Decision can be approved by an interim government because it's a decision that approves a new programme with implications for future budgets. We will see what happens, whether we can approve this Government Decision or not, it depends on what the situation of the government will be like then and, after that, of course, an emergency ordinance on the financial flows for the period 2021 - 2027 and the audit system. (...) The government decisions that have implications for next year's budgets must be given by a full government," the prime minister said.

Asked when the PNRR will be approved in the EU Council, Florin Citu said that the authorities in Bucharest have asked for the date of October 5, but it would be on October 10-15.

In his opinion, given the political situation in Romania, delays could occur.