PM Citu: Gov't not to interfere with traditional unfolding of Easter, we do not consider additional measures

Prime Minister Florin Citu met with representatives of religious denominations on Wednesday, to whom he conveyed that no additional measures are being considered on the occasion of Easter and the religious holiday specific to Ramadan, stating that the movement of persons on the night of the Resurrection, respectively May 1 - May 2, as well as on the night of May 8 - May 9 will be allowed.

"Today we had a new meeting with representatives of the religious denominations in Romania, in the perspective of the Easter Holidays and other important religious moments in the following period. We pointed out that the Government does not intend to interfere with the traditional unfolding of the religious holidays and does not consider the introduction of additional measures to the existing ones. As we have established in the Government following the consultations with the representatives of religious denominations, the movement of persons will be allowed on the night of the Resurrection, respectively May 1 - May 2, 2021, as well as on the night of May 8 - May 9, 2021 (the religious holiday specific to Ramadan), for the participation of believers in religious services. These can be organized inside and outside the places of worship or simultaneously, in the sanitary requirements context known for protecting people's health," Florin Citu specified in a post on Facebook.

At the same time, the Chief Executive expressed his appreciation and thanked the availability of all the religious denominations present at this meeting to support the efforts of the authorities in combating the spread of the new coronavirus.

"We are all concerned about people's health and we want to make sure that the measures in place are understood and respected. We all agreed that compliance with distancing measures, wearing masks and ensuring disinfection conditions, if they are respected, are the solution. Only if we follow these rules and, in parallel, we get vaccinated in large numbers, will we be able to overcome this difficult period as soon as possible and return to a normal life. The vaccination campaign is not a wimp or an ambition of someone, it is essential for the protection of people's lives and health," said Citu.