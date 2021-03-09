PM Citu: I want to make sure data on pandemic that may create problems not released

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that the data published by the Ministry of Health on which he was notified are related to vaccination, not to the number of tests in each county and that he wants to make sure that information that may create problems was not released in the public space.

"The hypothetical control that could be made at the Ministry of Health has provoked many biased discussions in the public space. So I make the following clarifications: I support the transparency of information by all state authorities. People need to know data about the spending of public money, vaccination and about any other information of public interest. It is normal to check the notifications I receive, no matter where they came from. I reiterate: I agree with the transparency of the information of public interest, with the mention that these data must be provided correctly, legally and with the necessary opinions. The data for which we received notifications are related to vaccination (...) I want to make sure that no data that may create problems has been published. If I decide to start a control, when I have an answer I will make it public!," Florin Citu wrote on Facebook.

The coordinator of the vaccination campaign against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that he informed Prime Minister Florin Citu, at the latter's request, about the data regarding immunization, respectively about the way in which these data are published online.Last week, the Ministry of Health published new data on the pandemic and vaccination centers in the counties.Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu stated on Monday that the approvals of the intelligence services are not needed for the publication of the number of COVID-19 tests carried out in each county.