PM Citu: No Health Ministry working group tasked with looking into Covid deaths reporting methodology

Prime Minister Florin Citu said today, after participating in the meeting of the Ciolpani-based National Intervention Management and Coordination Center, that the Health Ministry has no working group tasked with looking into the reporting of Covid deaths and announced that such an expert body will be now set up.

Asked if he intends to send the Control Body to the Health Ministry, or to request an inquiry following ex-Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu's statements about inconsistencies between the two Covid deaths reporting platforms, Citu said that Secretary of State Andrei Baciu informed him that the Health Ministry does not have a working group tasked with looking at the reporting methodology. Consequently - the PM said - a working group will be created to investigate and follow the entire procedure, a body that will have to present its findings to the government, which will then draw the necessary conclusions.

Former Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Friday that "there are fundamental differences" between the officially reported numbers and the actual count of COVID deaths in hospitals, and also that national drugs corporation Unifarm is "one of the biggest embezzlements of the pandemic". Asked why he didn't report the situation earlier, Voiculescu said that he had discovered it less than 10 days ago and had formed a working group to verify the reporting methodology.