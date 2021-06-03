 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu: No more ad-hoc pension raises; a new state pension law expected in Q1 2023

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that there will be no more ad-hoc increases in state pensions, but the objective of increasing small pensions does not equate to a freezing of medium or large ones.

Asked at a news briefing at the Government House whether the average and high pensions would be frozen or cut back based on the reforms provided under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the prime minister said no.

"No. There are some principles there and I think the correct wording is 'spending will remain at a similar level for the year.' So it doesn't say they will be frozen. The word is 'similar.' At the same time, we say it's a priority to raise small pensions; it doesn't mean that the others will not increase. And another thing we are saying is that, yes - and I can guarantee you that it will not happen - we will not have ad hoc pension increases. We will no longer allow someone coming up and say, 'This year we are raising pensions by 70%, because that's what I want,' without any analysis, any sustainability study. These are some of the principles we're working on," he said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.