PM Citu: Nobody is stopping PSD from supporting PNRR, we should not politicize this program

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Wednesday, regarding the national consensus requested by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), that nobody is stopping the social-democrats from supporting PNRR and pointed out that this program should not be politicized.

"PNRR, we must all understand, is a Government program, but a program of the Government which is addressed to all Romanians. There are investments there for all the communities inhabited by the Romanians, regardless of their political color. We should not politicize this program," Citu said, at the Government Palace.

PSD made an appeal to all parliamentary political formations to exit from the logic of "party egos" and to collaborate for establishing a "viable" PNRR, which is to be approved in Brussels and to ensure the absorption of European funds available through this mechanism.

The social-democrats propose that as soon as the Easter holidays are over an "ample" debate be organised in the Parliament regarding this topic, where all Government representatives will take part, senators, deputies and experts form all parliamentary parties, local administration associations, representatives of employers and unions, NGOs, but also specialists from the academic and economic environment.

Furthermore, PSD requests the Government to give up the "arrogant" and "self-sufficient" attitude that it has manifested regarding PNRR until now and to accept dialogue and collaboration with all forces which can positively contribute to carrying out this national project.