PM Citu on administrative reorganisation of some localities: I would like to create the motivation to make it naturally

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday stated in Alba Iulia that he saw the proposal of Cluj Napoca mayor Emil Boc regarding a territorial-administrative organisation of the localities that cannot support themselves financially, but he thinks that these "unifications" must be stimulated to take place naturally.

"There are 1,250 TAUs in Romania with expenditures on salaries higher than their own revenues or even then their total revenues. We clearly have a problem (...) What I can tell you that we are paying attention and we have seen Mr. Boc's proposal for administrative reorganisation. I would like to do it somehow to create the motivation to do it naturally, that is, to create projects around which these TAUs to work together. If we come to an area to create a school, a hospital, it is natural for these TAUs to work together to create this administrative unit for themselves. This is how I see thinks, but of course it's a personal opinion, we haven't discussed it yet. But it is true, it is a matter of financial sustainability, on the one hand, because of the decisions taken by certain mayors who increased certain expenses without having the necessary revenues, and, on the other hand, because of the situation. Many TAUs really have no income, they have nowhere to pay (...). I agree, I heard the proposal but I am going to create a motivation to unite these TAUs naturally, if possible," said Florin Citu.