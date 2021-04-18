PM Citu: PNL-led governing coalition has undoubtely gained the confidence of international institutions, foreign investors

Prime Minister Florin Citu hailed on Saturday Romania's outlook upgrade by Standard & Poor's from negative to stable, pointing out that the government has "clearly and undoubtedly" gained the confidence of international institutions and foreign investors.

"Rating agency Standard & Poor's has kept Romania's sovereign rating, but more importantly, it has modified the outlook of the Romanian economy from negative to stable. From my point of view, the heroes of the Romanian economy, particularly in this difficult period, are the private companies, the entrepreneurs. They are the ones who shouldered the burden and whom I often consulted in order to make the best decisions. Without their trust, we wouldn't have succeeded. For all this, I thank them. This achievement is all the more important as it comes amid the greatest economic and health crisis in the last hundred years. This governing coalition led by PNL with USR PLUS and UDMR as partners, with a Liberal Prime Minister and a Liberal policy, has succeeded in this difficult period what the previous governments have not been able to do in times of economic growth. The PNL-led ruling coalition, with a Liberal Prime Minister, has clearly and unquestionably gained the confidence of international institutions and foreign investors," the Premier said in a news conference at the Victoria Palace of Government, agerpres.ro confirms.