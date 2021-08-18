PM Citu: Political Bureau unanimously voted for derogation in the case of my candidacy for PNL leadership

"A vote was cast for the derogation matter just to be sure. It is about a derogation from the Statute [saying that in order to be a leader the candidate should have been a member of the party for more than 5 years - editor's note] regarding my candidacy for the position of leader of PNL, which derogation has been unanimously voted in favour," Florin Citu said at the end of the meeting of the BPN of PNL, Agerpres informs.