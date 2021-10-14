PM Citu: ROmania lost 4.7 million euros in European funds for COVID tests

Romania has lost 4.7 million euros this year meant for the settlement of RT PCR and rapid antigen tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 infection, interim Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday, claiming that the reason was the fact that the former Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila did not hasten the signing of the financing contract.

According to the Prime Minister, the European Commission has launched a funding line for Member States to ensure access to COVID green certificates under the ESI funding instrument and applications have been requested.

He told a press conference that the Ministry of Health submitted an application to obtain funds on July 2, which was analyzed by the European Commission and approved the amount of 4.7 million euros for the settlement of 88,350 PCR and 89,760 rapid antigen tests, Agerpres informs.

"The settlement, reimbursement of the tests can be done only in conjunction with the issuance of green certificates for applicants for the period June - October 2021. Regarding the signing of the financing agreement we mention the following: it was sent for internal approval in the first half of August, the Legal Department discussed several times with the then Minister about the need to sign it urgently, and the agreement was returned to the Legal Department without being approved on September 7. So this money was lost because the Minister at the time did not follow the entire procedure,Ş said Citu, at the end of the Government meeting.