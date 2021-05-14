PM Citu says conflicting COVID-19 death toll reporting prevalent in all EU countries

On a visit to Suceava on Friday, Prime Minister Florin Citu said that the differences in the reporting the COVID-19 death tolls require more analyses to put the information together, and that such differences have existed in all countries of the European Union, agerpres reports.

"I understand that more analysis is needed to put this information together, but as far as we know, there is a 96% compatibility between Corona-Forms and INS, so things are not that bad, but we have to see why the differences exist, differences that have existed in all the countries of the European Union. (...) I am sure that the [health] minister will come up with new information whenever that becomes available," said Citu.

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila told a news briefing on Thursday that there had been differences in the reporting of COVID-19 deaths since the early stage of the COVID-91 pandemic because of "red tape" and hospitals using "different types of reporting."