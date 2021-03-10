PM Citu: Speeding things up in 2021, budget-backed investments increase by over 8 billion lei

Prime Minister Florin Citu notes that net investments in the economy increased in 2020, considering data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), and stresses that this year the process will continue apace, with budget-backed investments due to increase by more than 8 billion lei, at "a record level" in the last 30 years, of 62 billion lei, according to AGERPRES.

"We have achieved the impossible! In 2020, net investments in the economy have increased! I said from the first day of office that a Liberal economy, an economy that produces welfare for all Romanians, is based on investment. Last year we showed that it is possible to increase investments, even if the economy is going through the biggest economic crisis in the last hundred years. The investments were those that allowed the timely payment of higher salaries in the budget sector, the timely payment of increased pensions, the furlough payment for 1.4 million Romanians. Investments, above all, were the ones that kept the jobs and, thus, Romania had the highest economic growth in the EU," Florin Citu wrote, on Wednesday, on his Facebook page.

The prime minister emphasizes that a Liberal economy "encourages and supports investment".

"In 2021, we are speeding things up, and the budget-backed investments are increasing by over 8 billion lei, to a record level in the last 30 years, of 62 billion lei. Romania is finally going in the right direction for all Romanians," Citu added.

Net investments in the national economy amounted to 106.195 billion lei in 2020, up 0.1% compared to 2019, according to provisional data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).