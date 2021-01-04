PM Citu: State companies with losses receive resources from budget based on restructuring plan

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Monday, that all priorities from ruling program will have financing in this year's budget, and that state companies with losses will be receiving funds only based on a restructuring plan or reform.

"We are preparing the budget for 2021. All priorities from the governing program will have financing. At the same time, there is an important amendment. State companies with losses will receive resources from the state budget only based on a reform / restructuring plan. I am telling everyone, clearly. Each restructuring process that I will decide will be monitored and judged within the Government", Citu wrote, on Facebook.

He added that he will request ministers to present the quarterly implementation process of these restructuring/reform programs.

"The reform / restructuring plan for state companies with losses represents one of the indicators I use in evaluating ministers", the Prime Minister wrote.