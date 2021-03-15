PM Citu: Today we celebrate Hungarian community in Romania and good coexistence in the past decades

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday sent a message on the occasion of the Day of Hungarians Everywhere, emphasizing that March 15 celebrates both this community and the "good coexistence" developed in recent decades, according to AGERPRES.

"March 15 is the Day of Hungarians Everywhere, the most important holiday of the Hungarian community in Romania. We are different in culture and traditions, but these differences do not separate us, we are not adversaries, on the contrary, we must be united in diversity, to become stronger and wiser, to build together, to create values. Understanding differences and appreciating the values of the other contribute to mutual recognition, implicitly to a harmonious coexistence. Today we celebrate the Hungarian community in Romania, but also the good coexistence we have developed in the past decades," said Florin Citu.

The Prime Minister added that it is time to lay the foundations for a common future, for the development of the country.

"It is time to lay the foundations for a common future, to develop this country together. I am firmly convinced that only together will we be able to build the country we want to live in. In the past year, we have all gone through many trials, unprecedented situations. The pandemic has taught us how important it is to have reliable partners, and we will overcome this moment together. Our efforts and sacrifices will lead us to a better future, a better life for all of us. Dear fellow Hungarians, I send you my best thoughts on the occasion of the Day of Hungarians Everywhere. Many happy returns of the day to all Hungarians in Romania!," added Prime Minister Citu.