PM Citu touts 32.4 pct growth in six-month public investments

Prime Minister Florin Citu took Tuesday to Facebook to state that H1 public investments are 32.4 percent higher compared to the same period in 2020, standing at 21.35 billion lei.

"Public investments have gone up: 21.35 billion lei in the first 6 months of 2021, by 32.4% more compared to the same period of 2020. Romanians must know: we are investing in Romania! Another first: in Q1 2021 economic growth is entirely investment-driven, not based on consumption. Romania is developing healthily, on liberal principles!" Citu wrote, Agerpres informs.

