PM Citu voices gratitude to CE after PNRR meeting with Executive VP Margrethe Vestager

Prime Minister Florin Citu, speaking after his discussion on Wednesday, in Brussels, with European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager on Romania's priorities set out in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), declared himself "grateful" to the European Commission for the offered "support, guidance and cooperation".

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister met with European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean, with whom he thoroughly reviewed the PNRR infrastructure projects.