PM Citu voices gratitude to CE after PNRR meeting with Executive VP Margrethe Vestager

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu, speaking after his discussion on Wednesday, in Brussels, with European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager on Romania's priorities set out in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), declared himself "grateful" to the European Commission for the offered "support, guidance and cooperation".

"I had a detailed discussion with EC Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager on Romania's priorities under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. I am grateful to the European Commission for their support, guidance and cooperation," Florin Citu wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister met with European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean, with whom he thoroughly reviewed the PNRR infrastructure projects.

