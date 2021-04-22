PM Citu: We cannot talk in the next interval about reopening one sector or another

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday stated that a series of pilot-events could be launched in the next interval, and that the Ministry of Culture is working on some proposals to this end for the National Theatre and the Opera House.

"All proposals will be discussed by the Interministerial Committee. I believe that in the next interval we will be able to talk about some pilot-tests, pilot-events, pilot-situations, since we cannot talk in the immediate future about a complete reopening of one sector or another. However, I am open to proposals, I want to see them, and I want to see them on the table of the Interministerial Committee and then we will make a decision together," Citu said at the Victoria Palace when asked about the possibility of a reopening of restaurants, basic events after testing, agerpres.ro confirms.

He said the Ministry of Culture has some proposals on its table that refer to the National Theatre and the Opera House.

"I would like to see all sectors opening earlier, but I think that there are at least some proposals at this point that the Ministry of Culture is reviewing, part of them referring to some pilot-tests for the National Theatre and the Opera House, as far as I know. We will see how things will look in the end, but this is what I know so far," he said.

The head of Executive led the first meeting on Thursday of the Interministerial Committee for Romania's returning to normalcy starting with June 1, 2021, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.