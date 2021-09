PM Citu: We have decided to start vaccination with the third dose starting with September 28th

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that a decision was made to start administering the third dose, starting with September 28, for all persons who have more than 6 months after the second dose, with any of the Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Astra Zeneca vaccines.

"Today the National Committee Coordinating Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) meeting took place, which was attended by the members of the committee together with the representatives of the institutions involved in the national vaccination campaign against COVID - Ministry of Health, National Medicines Agency, National Institute of Public Health - and we took the decision that starting September 28, the third dose should be started for all persons who have more than 6 months after the second dose with any of the Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccines. The booster will be given only with RNA messenger based vaccines, regardless of the initial scheme," Florin Citu said at Victoria Palace on Wednesday.