PM Citu: We need Health Ministry report on investments in the health system after Colectiv fire case

Prime Minister Florin Citu said today that a report by the Health Ministry is needed to detail investments in the medical system after the devastating Colectiv fire in 2015.

"Here we should ask ourselves why families are asking for patients, especially burn patients, to be transferred abroad. I think we need to have a report from the Health Ministry to tell us what has been done with the investments that have been made in the system after the Colectiv case, for us to see where this money has gone, if the health system is now better prepared than then. I listen to what the families are saying. It seems that almost every time we had the same problem, in the Piatra Neamt case and now again the families demand that these people who sustained burn injuries be transferred abroad, and then we should know exactly how that money was spent," Citu said in Parliament.

He was asked what his intervention was and why this was needed in the case of the transfer of the patients injured in the Petromidia blast, Agerpres informs.

"I found out a few days ago that the families requested that the two patients be transferred abroad. I inquired about what is being done for them to receive the best medical care. This is about human lives. Today we see all is well, the people have been safely transferred. (...) I wanted to make sure that the wishes of the families are respected, if they want to have the best care (...) and that the two patients have the best medical care. (...) What matters is that those people are transferred, that the wish of the family has been respected," said the prime minister.

Asked what he did concretely for the major burn victims, he replied: "We made a budget. The money was allocated."