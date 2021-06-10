PM Citu: We will launch investment programme for county and communal roads

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that a programme will be launched at the governmental level aimed at making investments in communal and county roads financed from the budget, and priority will be given to localities "where sewerage and water already exist".

"We cannot have communal roads, roads from small, common localities neither under the PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan] nor the European funds, these could not be included there. And then I looked and asked my colleagues to make an analysis, to see what happened in the last years, where all those investments went. And we see that neither under the non-reimbursable funds nor under the PNRR was this county and communal infrastructure included, this does not exist. (...) And here we have a problem, because we know very well that those localities where no investment has been made in county and communal roads are lagging behind. (...) I want to tell you that we will launch a special investment programme for these roads. Priority will be given to those localities where there is already sewerage and water, but we cannot leave behind the Romanian communities, we must develop the whole of Romania. (...) These investments cannot be made through the PNRR and European funds and we will make them through the budget. I will announce in the upcoming period the structure of this programme," Florin Citu told on Thursday a press conference in western Timisoara.