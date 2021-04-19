PM Citu: We will look at all documents that have been issued recently by Ministry of Health

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Monday that should there be referrals and solid elements, an investigation will be started regarding the closed vaccination centers, but, at this moment, all the documents issued by the Ministry of Health in the last period must be analysed.

Asked if, as interim Minister of Health, he will start an investigation into the existence of closed vaccination centers, as requested by USR PLUS, Florin Citu replied: "If there are referrals and there are solid elements, we will certainly do this, but at this point we will look at all the documents that have been issued in the last period, because we already have two or three documents, some of them given outside the legislative framework, others have been published in the Official Journal, some, again, I understand, had a problem with documents published with phone numbers, which is crazy."

"So we need to see what has happened in the last three to four months with these documents, but I will investigate any situation as long as I'm there. But right now, the most responsible way to resolve this crisis is to receive a nomination of a competent Minister of Health for this ministry, you see how many problems are identified every day and a minister is needed to address these issues on a daily basis. A competent minister," added the prime minister.