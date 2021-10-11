 
     
PM Citu: We wouldn't need additional ICU beds if people got vaccinated

Inquam Photos / George Calin
The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), interim Prime Minister Florin Citu, stated on Monday that the number of beds in ICU can be raised, yet he emphasized that the solution to the pandemic remains COVID vaccination.

"It's important that everyone be responsible for the decision he makes. It's very important to get vaccinated if we want to get rid of this pandemic and it is the only solution. We will raise [the number of] ICU beds, but we wouldn't need them if people got vaccinated," said Florin Citu, at the headquarters of the PNL.

He appealed to people to get vaccinate.

"We will find resources, but I don't want to go in that direction to find resources for people who get sick. On the contrary. Let's get vaccinated and we won't need ICU beds, nor modular hospitals. It's the only solution that we have at this moment and we have vaccines. We can get rid of this wave if we are immunized," emphasized the interim PM, Agerpres informs.

